Accrington Stanley: Lancashire Police investigate break-in

Accrington Stanley have been in the Football League since 2006

Accrington Stanley have appealed for help from the local community after a break-in at their home ground.

The club say players' belongings were taken from the home dressing room at the Store First Stadium, while other areas of the ground were also targeted.

Manager James Beattie told the club website: "A number of my players have had their boots and other equipment taken, which have both monetary and sentimental value to them."

Lancashire Police are investigating.

Accrington, who lie bottom of League Two after losing their first three games of the season, have one of the smallest budgets in their division.

Beattie added: "As if it isn't hard enough to try to keep this club in the Football League against the odds and with a small budget, this is another blow that could have a detrimental effect on both our season and the finances.

"We're appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact the club or the police."