Leeds United sign Ternana striker Mirco Antenucci

Antenucci scored 19 goals in Serie B last season

Leeds United have striker Mirco Antenucci from Italian side Ternana for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire career in his native Italy, plying his trade for nine different sides.

He could make his debut for the club in Saturday's trip to Watford, subject to international clearance.

Meanwhile, Catania defender Giuseppe Bellusci, who joined last week on a season-long loan, has now signed for the club permanently.

The Italian has signed a four-year contract.