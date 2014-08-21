Aberdeen: Willo Flood earns one-year contract extension

Willo Flood has been a mainstay of Derek McInnes' midfield since signing from Dundee United

Aberdeen have agreed a 12-month contract extension with midfielder Willo Flood.

The 29-year-old Irishman is now contracted to the Scottish Premiership club until summer 2017.

Manager Derek McInnes said: "Since his arrival, Willo has been a consistent and positive influence on our team and to our club as a whole.

"He has been an integral player for us, playing such an important part in our recent successes."

Flood joined the Dons after leaving top-flight rivals Dundee United last summer and has made 46 appearances for McInnes' side.

He began his senior career at Manchester City before spells with Cardiff City, Celtic and Middlesbrough.

The Irishman, who was capped for his country at under-21 level, also had loan spells with Rochdale and Coventry City.