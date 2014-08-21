Jersey Wanderers and Portuguese make Charity Cup semi-finals
Jersey Wanderers and Portuguese Club have made it through to the semi-finals of the Charity Cup.
Wanderers will face Jersey Scottish after beating Trinity 3-2 at the Hockey club thanks to goals from Chris Andrews, Bradley Stratford and former Trinity player Ruben Pestana.
Portuguese beat First Tower 4-3 to set up a tie St Paul's.
Carlos Alves got two while Octavio Baltazar and Ricky Figueira were also on target for Portuguese.