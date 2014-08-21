Torquay United benefit from Billy Kee's move to Scunthorpe United

Kee is a former Northern Ireland youth international

Torquay United manager Chris Hargreaves says the club has earned 'tens of thousands' of pounds from Billy Kee's

Kee, 23, spent 14 months at Torquay after moving from Leicester in 2010.

Reports suggest Torquay could net as much as £80,000 from a sell-on clause in his contract.

"It's considerable, so that means it's in the tens of thousands, but I don't know the exact figure," Hargreaves told BBC Sport about the money.

But Hargreaves says it is unlikely that any money will be given to him to add to the squad.

It is likely the funds will be used to help the club try and balance the books after dropping into the Conference following five years in the Football League.

Billy Kee at Torquay Played 46 games Scored 10 goals Took 16 games to get his first goal Scored 7 goals in the final five months of the season Played in the 2011 League Two play-off final

"That won't be used for my player budget, that will be used to trim off the wage bill," he said.

"I will obviously ask Thea (Bristow, Torquay chairman) when I need something, if it's a yes then great, if it's a no then don't cry, just get on with it.

"For the club it's great news, it's really, really good news, and if anyone asks me about Billy Kee he was the best player I'd ever seen."

Meanwhile winger Jordan Chappel is to come off the transfer list on Thursday.

The 22-year-old after

"We're looking forward to him improving and being a good player," Hargreaves said.

"He's on wages that are sustainable for this club, so that was never an issue for Jordan.

"It was more that he was in a transition phase where he wasn't sure where he wanted to be.

"He was missing home a bit, but we've tried to make things a bit more comfortable for him and told him that you have these lulls in your career when things go badly and he's come through it and has been excellent.

"Although he hasn't been in the team or the squad at times, his attitude's been first-class and we rate him very highly."