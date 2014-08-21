Aston Villa: Tom Fox named club's new chief executive

Villa are currently up for sale by owner Randy Lerner

Aston Villa have named Tom Fox as the club's new chief executive.

Fox has spent the last five years as chief commercial officer at Premier League rivals Arsenal and replaces Paul Faulkner, who left Villa Park in July.

"I was delighted and even flattered by Tom's interest in the job," said owner Randy Lerner, who put the club up for sale in May but is yet to find a buyer.

"His reputation as a leader and team builder makes him, to my mind, a great fit to take our club forward."

Fox had been with the Gunners since 2009 and brings more than 25 years' experience of sports marketing to Villa.

"Aston Villa has always been an important club in English football and it has a long and rich history of success at the top of the game," Fox said.

"The chance to help restore the club to its rightful place in the Premier League is a challenge I'm really energised by and greatly looking forward to."