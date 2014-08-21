Nigeria through to Under-20 Women's World Cup final

From the section

Nigeria have stormed into the final of the Under-20 Women's World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of North Korea.

Asisat Oshoala scored four times in the one-sided semi-final, played on Wednesday in New Brunswick, Canada.

She also laid on another for Courtney Dike, while Uchechi Sunday was Nigeria's other scorer - hitting home a minute after coming off the bench.

North Korea's goals came from Ri Un-Sim and a penalty from Jon So-Yon.

Nigeria will meet Germany in the final on Sunday in Montreal.