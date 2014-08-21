Barry Davies returns to Match of the Day commentary box

Barry Davies is described as one of Match of the Day's 'most iconic voices'

Legendary commentator Barry Davies is making a one-off return to the BBC's Match of the Day.

Davies will commentate on Crystal Palace v West Ham on Saturday as the programme marks its half-century on screen.

He began working in television for ITV before the 1966 World Cup and joined the BBC three years later.

"He is one of the programme's most iconic voices," said Philip Bernie, BBC Head of TV Sport.

Davies, 76, will join the team of Guy Mowbray, Jonathan Pearce, Steve Wilson, John Motson and Alistair Mann for Saturday's games (BBC One, 22.30 BST).

Although best known for his football commentary, Davies has covered a wide range of sports and is familiar for his work at the Olympics and as the voice of the Boat Race. He last worked on Match of the Day almost 10 years ago.

Match of the Day first broadcast on Saturday 22 August 1964, with highlights of Liverpool v Arsenal from Anfield.

A special documentary, Match of the Day at 50, is on BBC One on Friday 22 August, 22.35 BST (22:50 in Northern Ireland).