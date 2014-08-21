St Johnstone: Simon Lappin agrees deal after Cardiff exit
St Johnstone have agreed a contract with Simon Lappin after the midfielder was freed by Cardiff City.
The 31-year-old has been secured by the Scottish Premiership club on a two-year deal.
Lappin, who began his career with St Miren, joined Cardiff in January 2013 but failed to make a single appearance for the Welsh club.
He played 10 times during a loan spell with League One outfit Sheffield United.
Glasgow-born Lappin spent 10 years with St Mirren before being sold to Norwich City for £100,000 in 2007.
He made more than 100 appearances for the Canaries but also had loan spells with Motherwell and Cardiff.
The latter led to a permanent switch to the Bluebirds, but he was released this summer.
Lappin had recently been on trial with Championship title hopefuls Rangers.