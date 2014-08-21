St Johnstone: Simon Lappin agrees deal after Cardiff exit

Simon Lappin in action for Sheffield United
Lappin was on loan to Sheffield United from Cardiff last season

St Johnstone have agreed a contract with Simon Lappin after the midfielder was freed by Cardiff City.

The 31-year-old has been secured by the Scottish Premiership club on a two-year deal.

Lappin, who began his career with St Miren, joined Cardiff in January 2013 but failed to make a single appearance for the Welsh club.

He played 10 times during a loan spell with League One outfit Sheffield United.

Glasgow-born Lappin spent 10 years with St Mirren before being sold to Norwich City for £100,000 in 2007.

He made more than 100 appearances for the Canaries but also had loan spells with Motherwell and Cardiff.

The latter led to a permanent switch to the Bluebirds, but he was released this summer.

Lappin had recently been on trial with Championship title hopefuls Rangers.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story