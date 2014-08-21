Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria tells club he wants to leave

Angel Di Maria appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid after the arrivals of James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has told Real Madrid he wants to leave the La Liga club.

Di Maria has been linked with a move to Manchester United, with manager Louis van Gaal reportedly keen to take the 26-year-old to Old Trafford.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the player rejected the offer of a new contract at the European champions.

"Di Maria asked to go in the summer and has rejected an offer from the club," said Ancelotti at a news conference.

"The player has to look for a solution. If when the transfer market closes he's still here, he will work with us like last season and there will be no problem."

Di Maria, who missed the World Cup final defeat by Germany because of injury, moved to Real from Benfica for £20m in 2010.

Sami Khedira has rejected a new contract with Real Madrid

He was one of Real's most prominent players as the Spanish club claimed their 10th European crown last season.

But with the club bringing in James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos, Di Maria is in danger of falling down the pecking order.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for the player.

Ancelotti also hinted that World Cup winner Sami Khedira could also be set to leave in the coming weeks.

"Khedira's situation is different because he has just a year left on his contract and has rejected a new one," said Ancelotti.

"We will see what happens, but his situation is different because he has not asked to leave."