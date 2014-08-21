Hartlepool sign Middlesbrough striker Charlie Wyke on loan

From the section

Wyke had a spell at Hartlepool during the 2012-13 season

Hartlepool United have signed striker Charlie Wyke on a one-month loan from Championship side Middlesbrough.

Wyke, 21, previously appeared for Pools on loan during the 2012-13 season and played 26 games, scoring twice.

Coincidentally, Middlesbrough-born Wyke spent three months last season with AFC Wimbledon, Pools' opponents on Saturday, and scored two goals in 17 appearances with the Kingsmeadow side.

He has been given the number 24 shirt at Victoria Park.