Colin Cooper confirms new Luke James Hartlepool transfer request

Luke James has made 97 appearances for Pools

Hartlepool boss Colin Cooper has confirmed striker Luke James handed in a second transfer request after Tuesday's loss to Dagenham & Redbridge.

James, 19, submitted his initial request on Monday that Pools "acknowledged" and the forward has attracted the interest of Peterborough.

The academy product has made 97 appearances, scoring 20 goals.

"As a contracted player to Hartlepool I expected him to play, which I give him credit for," Cooper told BBC Tees.

"But then he handed in a second transfer request so that's where we are, it's something I will speak with him about."