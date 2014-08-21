Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer tells BBC Radio Lancashire that he wants to keep Jordan Rhodes at the club after Hull made an enquiry for the striker.

The 24-year-old has scored 53 goals in 99 games since joining from Huddersfield for £8m in August 2012.

Bowyer says Rhodes is the best finisher he has ever worked with, and that if the decision was to be left in his hands, he would not sell the Scotland international.