Christian Ribeiro completes Exeter City transfer

Ribeiro has played 80 games in the Football League

Exeter City have completed the signing of former Wales and Bristol City defender Christian Ribeiro.

The 24-year-old was in May and has been training with Exeter in pre-season.

He is currently suffering from a groin injury and is unlikely to make his debut until September.

"He gives me another option, he's a versatile player that can play in two or three positions," Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Sport.

Ribeiro is likely to be the final new signing of the transfer window at financially-troubled Exeter, following on from Graham Cummins' arrival last week.

Christian Ribeiro Began career at Bristol City, making his debut in August 2008 Signed for Scunthorpe in 2012 after loan spells at Carlisle and Colchester Played for Wales in a 2-0 loss to Croatia in May 2010 and a 4-1 defeat by Switzerland in October 2010

The club was placed under a transfer embargo during the summer after taking out a loan from the Professional Footballers' Association because of cash flow problems.

"He's strong, he's got good experience, good quality and is somebody who suits Exeter City," added Tisdale.

"In many aspects he's potentially a good signing and I'm hoping he comes back to fitness, stays fit and gets in the team.

"There's no doubt about it, he will play football once he's fit or pretty quickly once he becomes fit.

"He's only 24, but he's played enough games to have acquired some kind of league know-how.

"He's a good mixture of talent and potential. He is of a good age, but still has lots of years and potential ahead of him, and he's played league football, so it's a good combination."