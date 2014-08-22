FAI Ford Cup Third round: Derry City 3-0 Malahide United

Michael Duffy was on target for Derry at the Brandywel

Derry City earned an ultimately comfortable 3-0 victory over Leinster League side Malahide United in the FAI Cup third round tie at the Brandywell.

The hosts passed up a succession of good chances before Patrick McEleney unleashed a fine right-foot shot in off the inside of the post on 54 minutes.

Michael Duffy added the second with a thumping drive 90 seconds later.

Midfielder Philip Lowry thumped in his first goal for the club in the 73rd minute to ensure a quarter-final place.

The Candystripes dominated the game against their lower league opposition throughout, hitting the woodwork on several occasions and squandering several other goal-scoring opportunities.

Dooley headed inches over the bar early in the game, then Lowry watched his effort cannon off the base of the post.

Barry Molloy was also denied by the woodwork, while Duffy had a header pushed past the post by Brian Kane.

Prior to the interval, Barry McNamee dragged a shot wide to send the sides in level at the break.

McEleney's drive was then tipped over the bar by Kane, before the same player eventually broke the deadlock thanks to his seventh goal of the season.

Duffy's goal gave Peter Hutton's side some breathing space and the chances continued to come as McEleney went close and Dooley and Duffy hit the crossbar.

Lowry then found the net for the first time since his move from Irish Premiership outfit Linfield.

Derry are in action again on Monday night when they face Limerick City in a rearranged Premier Division game.