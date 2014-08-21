Swansea City: Garry Monk does not want cliques in his squad

Monk made his debut for Swansea in a 2-0 defeat against Northampton Town in 2004

Swansea City manager Garry Monk says he is determined not to have cliques in his squad.

Monk says he has worked to create a better atmosphere among team-mates.

He also hopes new signing Federico Fernandez will be given international clearance in time to face Burnley on Saturday as they look to build on last weekend's 2-1 win at Manchester United.

Since becoming manager, Monk says he has tried to improve team spirit after previous training-ground bust-ups.

Monk said the mood in the squad "contributes to what they do on the pitch."

He added: "When people talk about cliques, there are people you naturally hang around with but it's about making sure that everyone feels on the same level and they do things together."

The former defender denied breaking up Swansea's Spanish clique following the exit of Chico Flores, Pablo Hernandez, Alejandro Pozuelo and Michu.

Flores has been sold to Qatari club Lekhwiya SC where he will play under former manager Michael Laudrup, with winger Hernandez also moving to Qatar to Al-Arabi.

Federico Fernandez made four appearances for Argentina at the World Cup

Striker Pozuelo signed for Rayo Vallecano and forward Michu has joined Italian club Napoli on a season-long loan.

In January, when Monk was still a Swansea player, police were called to the club's training ground following reports of a confrontation between the defender and Flores.

The pair issued statements denying a rift between them.

Fernandez, 25, who joined for an undisclosed fee, believed to be about £8m, from Napoli on Wednesday, is in contention for a starting place on Saturday.

"I wouldn't have any concerns about putting him straight in," said Monk.

"We're still waiting on international clearance but hopefully he'll have some chance.

"He needs to get up to speed with us but the type of player he is and the experience he has, I wouldn't have any problems playing him in any game.

"We'll have to decide tomorrow after training."

Fernandez is one of seven signings this summer but Monk is still hopeful of adding a few more players, though he said no bid has been made for Montpellier midfielder Benjamin Stambouli.

"We're trying to negotiate but it takes a little bit of time. Hopefully we'll have two or three in before the end of the window," Monk added.