Bob Peeters: Unbeaten Charlton Athletic must change mindset

Peeters has previously been in charge of Belgian outfit Waasland-Beveren, Cercle Brugge and Gent

Charlton Athletic boss Bob Peeters says their mindset needs to change after their unbeaten start to the season.

The Addicks travel to Huddersfield Town on Saturday with two wins from three Championship matches so far, having beaten Derby County and Wigan Athletic.

"Everybody favoured Wigan and Derby against us and we beat them," Peeters told BBC London 94.9.

"Things have changed, people look differently at us. It will interesting to see how we deal with that."

The 40-year-old former Belgium international continued: "That is a new situation for the team.

"Huddersfield will be on top of their game to try to beat us as we are still unbeaten."

Charlton started the month among the favourites for relegation from England's second tier this term having only secured safety late last season under Jose Riga.

Peeters, who succeeded compatriot Riga at the Valley in May, is yet to lose a competitive match as Charlton boss having eased into the second round of the Capital Once Cup by beating League One's Colchester United earlier this month and drawing at Brentford on the opening day of the season.