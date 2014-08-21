Shaun Harrad: Notts County re-sign striker

Harrad has scored 99 league goals during his career

Notts County have signed striker Shaun Harrad until January 2015.

Harrad, 29, started his professional career with the Magpies and has been training with the club after leaving Alfreton Town at the end of the season.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I want to earn a longer deal. It is up to me to prove I'm good enough.

"Wherever I've been I've scored goals and I'm quietly confident of doing that here. I'd like to be judged on my performances now and not in the past."

The Nottingham-born striker joined Burton after leaving Notts in 2005 and as well as several loan spells, he has also played for Northampton and Bury.

He will be available for Saturday's League One game at Port Vale.