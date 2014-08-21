East Fife draw Rangers in Petrofac Training Cup

East Fife's Kevin Smith and Rangers winger Fraser Aird compete in a League One match last season

League Two East Fife have been drawn at home to Championship side Rangers in the Petrofac Training Cup last eight.

Fifers manager Gary Naysmith said: "Regardless of who we got it was going to be a difficult tie.

"We've played Rangers twice since I became manager - they were close games. It's one we should look forward to."

Morton face Alloa Athletic at Cappielow, Stranraer host Falkirk and Livingston travel to Peterhead for the games on Saturday 6 September.

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish helped with the draw at Lesser Hampden.

He was my captain at Dundee for many years and a guy I've got tremendous respect for so it's nice to come up against him Morton boss Jim Duffy on Alloa manager Barry Smith

"It's a great occasion for East Fife but also a pretty tricky game for Rangers," he said.

"It's a cup tie and I know that Ally McCoist wants to win every competition that he's in - he's a real competitor.

"Rangers lost out early in one of the cups last year but I'm sure Ally McCoist will want to win the Petrofac Training Cup this time around.

"I think Rangers will have learned some lessons from last year and there will be pressure on them to win - it's there for the smaller teams to do a giant killing but I do fancy Rangers this year.

"I think the will have given them a lot of confidence."

Alloa boss Barry Smith said: "Obviously we would have preferred a home tie. It will be difficult but it's against my old manager, which is good!

"We're looking forward to the game - being the quarter-finals it will be an important game for both clubs.

"All games are different and we'll take this one on its own merit, Jim (Duffy, Morton manager) will have them well organised and we're going to have to be capable of breaking that down."

Duffy stated that he was pleased the match will be played in Greenock, thereby saving the players and fans from travelling any significant distance.

He said: "I know Barry very well. He was my captain at Dundee for many years and a guy I've got tremendous respect for so it's nice to come up against him."

Petrofac Training Cup quarter-final draw:

Morton v Alloa

Stranraer v Falkirk

East Fife v Rangers

Peterhead v Livingston

The matches are scheduled for Saturday 6 September.