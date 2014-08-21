Irish League managers Stephen Baxter, Darren Murphy, Whitey Anderson, Eddie Patterson, Tommy Breslin, Paul Kee and Barry Gray look ahead to the weekend Premiership action.

Leaders Ballymena United travel to Dungannon Swifts, champions Cliftonville entertain Glenavon and Institute face Linfield.

Crusaders go to Portadown, Ballinamallard United are at home to Glentoran and basement club Warrenpoint Town play fellow strugglers Coleraine.