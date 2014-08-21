Derry City manager Peter Hutton says his side's attitude must be right if they are to overcome Leinster League side Malahide United in the FAI Cup third round.

"We have to be on the money - each and every players must display a better attitude and application, then ability will come through in the end," said Hutton.

The Candystripes, who have lost their last three Premier Division matches, have a number of injury worries ahead of the tie.