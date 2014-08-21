England beat Wales 4-0 to qualify for 2015 Women's World Cup

By Rob Westall

BBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium

England qualify for World Cup finals

England secured their place at the 2015 Women's World Cup as they thrashed Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Mark Sampson's side were impressive as they eased to their ninth World Cup qualifying win in a row to book their spot in Canada.

Goals from Karen Carney, Eniola Aluko, Laura Bassett and Lianne Sanderson were enough to give England the point they needed to qualify.

Second-placed Wales can still progress if they make the play-offs.

England have never been past the last eight of the World Cup - reaching the quarter-finals three times - but if they can replicate their qualification form across the Atlantic next summer they will be confident of going further.

Former Bristol Academy boss Sampson was appointed following the departure of manager Hope Powell after England failed to win a match at Euro 2013.

And in guiding his team to Canada, he becomes the first Welshman to lead a team to a World Cup since Jimmy Murphy took Wales to the men's finals in 1958.

Road to Canada 2015
The seven European group winners qualify for the finals
The four runners-up with the best record against the teams who finish first, third, fourth and fifth in their groups go into the play-offs
The two teams with the best coefficient ranking in the play-offs will be drawn against the other two teams in the first round. Each tie will be played over two legs in October
The winners of the first round ties will then play each other over two legs in November for the remaining European place at the World Cup
There will be 24 teams from across the world competing in Canada

Sampson's side have been solid in defence, conceding just one goal in qualifying, and clinical in attack, scoring 42 times.

They demonstrated their potency to great effect in Cardiff, scoring three times in six minutes just before half-time.

Karen Carney's curling free-kick fired England in front after 16 minutes before the floodgates opened.

England pinned Wales back in their own half and nearly doubled their lead minutes later when Jordan Nobbs' dipping shot hit the top of the crossbar.

Six minutes before the break, Chelsea's Eniola Aluko struck a spectacular goal, controlling a throw-in on her chest before lashing a volley into the corner from 15 yards out.

Her club colleague Laura Bassett prodded home from a corner on 44 minutes before Boston Breakers striker Lianne Sanderson made it 4-0 a minute later.

England could have had more after the break but for Wales goalkeeper Nicola Davies.

Washington Spirit's Jodie Taylor also hit the post with the goal at her mercy.

Captain Jess Fishlock dived to head Wales' best chance wide as her side produced a spirited second-half performance.

Group Six table

But the defeat leaves Wales' hopes of reaching Canada in doubt - their fate will be decided when they face third-placed Ukraine, who have a game in hand, in the final qualifier on 17 September, with both sides in contention for a play-off spot.

The team which finishes behind England will then need to hope they are one of the four best runners-up out of the seven groups to be sure of taking part in October's play-offs.

England manager Mark Sampson told BBC Radio Wales:

"I'm really proud of all the group, the players and staff, that we managed to achieve this with a game to spare," said Sampson.

"So far we've won every game and we got another clean sheet, so huge credit to the whole group for putting us in this position.

"We are delighted now to be going to Canada. We can relax now, kick on and make sure we are ready for that tournament."

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women88005635324
2Russia Women86111513219
3R. of Ireland Wom8422127514
4Croatia Women8125517-125
5Slovakia Women8116526-214
6Slovenia Women8107532-273

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women87103923722
2Italy Women86112952419
3Czech Rep Wom94232117414
4Romania Women83231861211
5Estonia Women8116529-244
6Macedonia Women9018659-531

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women98104814725
2Denmark Women84311751215
3Iceland Women8413178913
4Serbia Women93151525-1010
5Israel Women8305724-179
6Malta Women8008041-410

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women88002712624
2Scotland Women87012862221
3Poland Women83141313010
4Bos-Herze Wom8233613-79
5N Ireland Wom8026015-152
6Faroe Islands Women8026329-262

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway Women88003032724
2Netherlands Women86113843419
3Belgium Women841322111113
4Portugal Women84041717012
5Albania Women8107339-363
6Greece Women8008238-360

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England Women99004214127
2Wales Women96121881019
3Ukraine Women85122591616
4Turkey Women8305923-149
5Belarus Women92071228-166
6Montenegro Women9009643-370

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France Women88004924724
2Finland Women87012642221
3Austria Women850322101215
4Hungary Women83051021-119
5Kazakhstan Women9117725-184
6Bulgaria Women9018355-521
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

