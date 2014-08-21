Walsall: Playing for the Saddlers a pleasure, says Tom Bradshaw

Tom Bradshaw
Bradshaw scored 17 goals in 89 league appearances for Shrewsbury

Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw says playing for the Saddlers has lived up to his expectations and is a pleasure.

Bradshaw, 22, arrived at the Banks's Stadium from Shrewsbury Town in the summer and has scored twice in his first two league games.

"When I came here with Shrewsbury it was always a big thing that Walsall passed it well," Bradshaw said.

"Since coming here, it's been a pleasure to play and the whole atmosphere at the club is brilliant."

Bradshaw told BBC WM 95.6: "The lads have been top-notch since I got here and I'm happy with the way we play and confident we'll get more points on the board."

After their opening-day draw at Port Vale - a match in which Bradshaw scored on his debut - and a goalless stalemate at home to Bradford, the Saddlers suffered theirfirst defeat of the League One campaign against Yeovil, after Bradshaw had levelled the score at 1-1.

Despite not having won yet, Bradshaw says no-one is too concerned.

"We've just got to take the positives out of the three games but it's a 46-game season and people shouldn't look at the league table as important now as it'll be in 20 games time."

