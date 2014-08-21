Walsall: Playing for the Saddlers a pleasure, says Tom Bradshaw
Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw says playing for the Saddlers has lived up to his expectations and is a pleasure.
Bradshaw, 22, arrived at the Banks's Stadium from Shrewsbury Town in the summer and has scored twice in his first two league games.
"When I came here with Shrewsbury it was always a big thing that Walsall passed it well," Bradshaw said.
"Since coming here, it's been a pleasure to play and the whole atmosphere at the club is brilliant."
Bradshaw told BBC WM 95.6: "The lads have been top-notch since I got here and I'm happy with the way we play and confident we'll get more points on the board."
After their opening-day draw at Port Vale - a match in which Bradshaw scored on his debut - and a goalless stalemate at home to Bradford, the Saddlers suffered theirfirst defeat of the League One campaign against Yeovil, after Bradshaw had levelled the score at 1-1.
Despite not having won yet, Bradshaw says no-one is too concerned.
"We've just got to take the positives out of the three games but it's a 46-game season and people shouldn't look at the league table as important now as it'll be in 20 games time."