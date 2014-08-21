Watford: Beppe Sannino 'needs all my players'

Sannino has won 13 of his 33 games in charge at Watford

Manager Beppe Sannino has said he is part of a "family" at Watford, but it remains unclear if the Italian has the support of his players.

Reports suggest there are doubts over Sannino's future and that players are unhappy with his methods.

Winger Lloyd Dyer seemed to aim an angry outburst at Sannino after scoring in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Rotherham.

"I am happy for Dyer. I hope players celebrate when they score," Sannino told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"I have 24 players and they all know I have 46 matches. I need all the players.

"In the family there are 24 brothers and one father. But only 11 can go on the park. Every time [I pick a team] one of my children cry."

Sannino replaced Gianfranco Zola as boss in December, after spells in charge at Siena, Palermo and Chievo Verona in Italy.

Watford's owners, the Pozzo family, gave the 57-year-old resources to strengthen heavily in the summer, leading to expectations of challenging for promotion from the Championship.

The Hornets have won two and lost one of their league games so far, but there are concerns over whether Sannino can keep his large squad happy.

Sannino has been pressed on his future and whether he has support from the players by the Watford Observer this week, but failed to give a direct response.

Instead, one of his answers was: "Do you want a gaffer that stays sitting down on the bench or do you want a gaffer who has heart, big balls and is shouting? The future will tell."