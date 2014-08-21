MK Dons sign Jordan Spence after West Ham release

Spence featured in MK's final game of last season, a 3-1 loss to Leyton Orient

MK Dons have signed defender Jordan Spence on a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old made 31 appearances during a loan spell at Stadium MK last season, before being released by West Ham in the summer.

"It feels great to be back, I'm really, really happy to be here," he said.

"I've said many times how much I enjoyed my spells here last season, so I'm looking forward to pulling on the Dons shirt once again."

MK boss Karl Robinson told the club website: "I'm ecstatic to be able to bring Jordan back to the club. He was a little bit out of our reach at first - I know there was interest from Championship clubs but for whatever reason nothing materialised.

"He will push the two centre-halves and the full-backs because he's a natural right-back anyway. He provides us with great strength in depth and hopefully we can build on that."