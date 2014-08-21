Birmingham City: Lee Clark feeling 'relaxed' after solid start to season

Clark has been in charge at Birmingham since June 2012

Birmingham City manager Lee Clark says he feels "relaxed" with his squad so far this season, following their tumultuous campaign in 2013-14.

Blues only survived in the Championship with a last-gasp draw at Bolton but Clark's side have picked up four points from their first three games this term.

"I feel relaxed and at ease with this group because I know what I'm going to get," Clark told BBC WM 95.6.

"I think that fans are enjoying the commitment the players are showing."

Blues have started the season solidly, bouncing back from their defeat at Middlesbrough on the opening day to beat Brighton and draw with Ipswich.

And Clark, who has signed 11 new players this summer, is sure his current squad, even at this early stage of the season, are showing signs that they are mentally strong.

"I would say so, they are playing in a way I wanted them to play since I came here," Clark said.

"The fans are enjoying what I call our 'front-foot football' where we're in the faces of the opposition when we haven't got the ball and then play with fast-tempo when he have.

"We went out with a bit of a whimper in the first game but the players have had a right good go since then."