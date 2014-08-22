Dundee United: Hull City pay first instalment for Andrew Robertson

Robertson (right) moved to Hull City after a successful spell at Tannadice

Dundee United have received the £1m payment owed by Hull City as part of

The first instalment of the deal for the left-back was due last Friday and the Tannadice club had threatened to ask Fifa to intervene.

However, Hull City commercial manager James Mooney insisted the delay was simply a misunderstanding.

"We sent the money to the wrong place," said Mooney. "It went to the Premier League rather than the FA."

Robertson left Tannadice in late July for a £2.85m fee, with a second payment due next summer.

The 20-year-old Scotland international made a winning league debut against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

Scottish League Two side Queens Park negotiated a 10% sell-on fee when Robertson left to join United in June 2013 and they are expected to receive £100,000 next week.