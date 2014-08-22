Dundee United: Hull City pay first instalment for Andrew Robertson
-
- From the section Football
Dundee United have received the £1m payment owed by Hull City as part of
The first instalment of the deal for the left-back was due last Friday and the Tannadice club had threatened to ask Fifa to intervene.
However, Hull City commercial manager James Mooney insisted the delay was simply a misunderstanding.
"We sent the money to the wrong place," said Mooney. "It went to the Premier League rather than the FA."
Robertson left Tannadice in late July for a £2.85m fee, with a second payment due next summer.
The 20-year-old Scotland international made a winning league debut against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.
Scottish League Two side Queens Park negotiated a 10% sell-on fee when Robertson left to join United in June 2013 and they are expected to receive £100,000 next week.