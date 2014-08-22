Dundee United: Hull City pay first instalment for Andrew Robertson

By Jim Spence

BBC Scotland

Andrew Robertson made his debut for Hull against QPR on Saturday
Robertson (right) moved to Hull City after a successful spell at Tannadice

Dundee United have received the £1m payment owed by Hull City as part of

The first instalment of the deal for the left-back was due last Friday and the Tannadice club had threatened to ask Fifa to intervene.

However, Hull City commercial manager James Mooney insisted the delay was simply a misunderstanding.

"We sent the money to the wrong place," said Mooney. "It went to the Premier League rather than the FA."

Robertson left Tannadice in late July for a £2.85m fee, with a second payment due next summer.

The 20-year-old Scotland international made a winning league debut against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

Scottish League Two side Queens Park negotiated a 10% sell-on fee when Robertson left to join United in June 2013 and they are expected to receive £100,000 next week.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story