England have qualified for the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada after beating Wales 4-0 in Cardiff.

All of the goals came in the first half with Karen Carney, Eniola Aluko, Laura Bassett and Lianne Sanderson all scoring to extend England's 100% record in qualifying.

Wales will play Ukraine in their final game, knowing they can still qualify via the play-offs.

