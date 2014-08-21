Everton's Tim Howard to take year's leave from USA duties

Media playback is not supported on this device Tim Howard's record-breaking game

Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard has announced he will take a year's break from playing for the USA in order to spend more time with his family.

The 35-year-old, capped 104 times, said he would not be available again until September 2015 which means he will miss next year's Concacaf Gold Cup.

"Making this commitment to my family is very important at this time," said Howard, who impressed at the World Cup.

"I look forward to coming back next fall and competing for a spot."

Howard's feat at World Cup He made 15 saves in the 2-1 defeat by Belgium - more than any other player has made at the World Cup since records started being taken in 1966

National team coach Jurgen Klinsmann tweeted: "Spoke a lot with Tim Howard and totally respect his position. Looking forward to watching him at Everton and having him available next fall!"

The former Germany coach, who led USA to the second round at Brazil 2014, added: "This gives us a huge opportunity to see (Aston Villa's) Brad Guzan and (Real Salt Lake's) Nick Rimando going forward and fighting for the number one spot."