Erik Lamela: Forward will be a success, says Pochettino

Erik Lamela was Andre Villas-Boas's sixth signing of the 2013 summer

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela will justify his reported £25.7m fee after a disappointing first season at the club.

The Argentine forward, 22, made just nine league appearances last term, six as substitute, after signing from Roma.

But Lamela set up both goals as Spurs came from behind to beat Limassol 2-1 in Cyprus in the Europa League.

Erik Lamela facts Lamela joined Roma in 2011 from Argentine side River Plate. Lamela made his Tottenham debut in the north London derby on 1 September 2013, a game Arsenal won 1-0. He made 67 appearances in all competitions and scored 21 goals for Roma. Last Saturday's outing in the 1-0 win at West Ham was only his fourth Premier League start since arriving at Spurs.

"He was very disappointed about last season but the past is the past," said Pochettino after Thursday's win.

Lamela has scored just one goal in a Spurs shirt - against Moldova's FC Sheriff in the Europa League - since arriving in London.

He was signed as Spurs rebuilt their squad following the £85m sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid 12 months ago.

And Pochettino is confident a fully-fit Lamela will make more of an impact in the months to come.

"It is never easy in the first season for a player from another country," the 42-year-old said of his compatriot.

"He was injured, too, and we are confident that with time and hard work, like he has done in pre-season, he can go far.

"We need him to look forward, believe in his skill and condition and work very, very hard.

Erik Lamela (right) celebrates scoring in a pre-season friendly against Toronto in July.

"With confidence and time he will show his value."

Lamela teed up Roberto Soldado's equaliser on Thursday after Adrian Sardinero gave Limassol the lead.

Harry Kane then found the top corner with a great strike from the Argentine's pass.

"I think it was a very tough game, a hard game because the conditions were difficult and the weather was difficult," said Pochettino, referring to a cut-up pitch and temperatures in excess of 30C.

"I'm happy with the performance. In the end 2-1 is an important result for us."