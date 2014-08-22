BBC Sport - Safe standing: Lib Dems propose safe standing return
Lib Dems want safe standing return
- From the section Football
The Liberal Democrats have put forward plans for Premier League and Championship clubs to introduce safe standing at stadiums.
The party has confirmed to BBC Sport it plans to make the pledge as part of its 2015 General Election manifesto.
All-seater stadiums were introduced more than 20 years ago after the Taylor report into the Hillsborough disaster, in which 96 Liverpool fans died.
BBC Sport's Richard Conway reports.