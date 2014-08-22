Kick It Out phone app leads to rise in discrimination reports

Kick it Out app
Kick It Out's mobile app was launched in July 2013

Complaints of discrimination made by football fans to anti-racism group Kick It Out have risen by 269% in the past year, the organisation has revealed.

There were 284 complaints submitted to Kick It Out last season, compared with 77 the previous year.

The increase follows the launch of a mobile app with a reporting function in July 2013.

Kick It Out app screenshot
The app has an instant report function

Racism (66%), faith-based abuse (20.5%) and homophobia (8%) were most commonly reported in 2013-14, Kick It Out said.

Of the faith-based abuse complaints, all but one were related to anti-semitism.

The majority of complaints submitted related to social media abuse (50%), then incidents attached to the professional game (26%), grassroots (22%) and professional players (2%).

A spokesman said: "Just over a year on, the app has made an immediate impact as it has become Kick It Out's most-used reporting mechanism relating to incidents within professional football - responsible for 38% of complaints registered with the organisation at this level of the game."

There were 142 incidents of football-related hate crime on social media reported to Kick It Out and passed on to police to investigate.

"One case led to a 21-year-old man from London being convicted and fined £150 having posted a derogatory remark on Kick It Out's official Facebook page in January 2014. A number of cases have seen individuals issued with cautions, and undertaking further education delivered by Kick It Out," the spokesman added.

