Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are in negotiations about signing Serbian striker Stefan Scepovic, presently with Sporting Gijon in Spain's second tier, but Levante, Almeria and Rayo Vallecano have also been linked with the 24-year-old.(Evening Times)

Counter offers from PSV Eindhoven and Werder Bremen are on the verge of being lodged after Celtic began negotiations with Sporting Gijon for Serbian striker Stefan Scepovic. (Daily Record)

Stefan Scepovic has been linked with Celtic and a number of Spanish and Dutch clubs

Manager Ronny Deila will press Celtic to improve their Lennoxtown training base by building an indoor arena if they secure a £15m Cham­pions League windfall next midweek, even if that comes at the expense of making an additional signing.(The Herald)

Celtic manager Ronny Deila responded to reports that Newcastle United are preparing a bid for Virgil van Dijk by saying the Dutch defender is good enough to play for bigger clubs than the English Premier League outfit. (The Sun, print edition)

Sources close to George Soros have rubbished claims he is ready to buy into cash-strapped Rangers after former chief executive Charles Green was linked with a £10m investment involving the US-based billionaire.(Daily Record)

Hull City manager Steve Bruce is ready to match the asking price for Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes despite Blackburn Rovers rejecting an initial bid for the 24-year-old. (Mirror, print edition)

St Mirren have signed former Aberdeen and Partick Thistle midfielder Isaac Osbourne. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Partick Thistle have signed central defender Ben Richards-Everton, previously of Conference North club Tamworth, after releasing Gabriel Piccolo. (The Courier)

Midfielder Simon Lappin turned down a potential move to Major League Soccer in the United States to sign a two-year contract with St Johnstone after his release by Cardiff City.(The Herald)

Hearts have signed 28-year-old former Manchester United youth team left-back Adam Eckersley. (The Scotsman)

Falkirk striker Botti Bia-Bia is likely to escape an additional ban following his midweek Challenge Cup sending-off as the referee's report only details one incident of "violent conduct" despite allegations he head-butted two Dunfermline Athletic players. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's cricketers were spared a third successive mauling by New Zealand's second string after the match was abandoned following a torrential downpour with the Kiwis 91-1 from only 8.3 overs. (The Herald, print edition)