Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid star fit to face Atletico in Super Cup

Spanish Super Cup second leg

Venue: Vicente Calderon Stadium, Madrid Date: Friday, 22 August Kick-off: 21:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Cristiano Ronaldo may start for Real Madrid in their Spanish Super Cup final second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid later, coach Carlo Ancelotti says.

The world player of the year, 29, suffered a back injury when the two sides drew 1-1 in Tuesday's first leg.

Atletico have home advantage but Real were the only side to beat the La Liga champions at their home ground last season.

Ancelotti said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is fine and is available. He could start."

Real have won every two-legged tie they have played under Ancelotti and will be hoping to keep that record in the Super Cup - Spain's equivalent of England's Community Shield, which pits the league champions against the Copa del Rey winners.

Real have also won 10 Super Cups, compared to the two won by their city rivals.

A late Raul Garcia strike to cancel out James Rodriguez's opener for Real at the Bernabeu has handed Atletico the advantage, according to Ancelotti, who added: "To win at the Calderon we must play with intensity and more velocity than in the first leg."

However Atletico defender Jesus Gamez, a summer signing from Malaga, said: "We're a very competitive team and we'll fight the 90 minutes to win the title, in these matches there are no favourites."