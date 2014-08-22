Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho admits that dropped goal-keeper Peter Cech is "not totally happy" about losing his place but continues to act as a "top professional".

Mourinho opted for Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois ahead of Cech for Chelsea's 3-1 win over Burnley on the opening weekend of the season.

But the Portuguese manager suggests that he will call on Cech again once Champions League and League Cup fixtures are added to their Premier League schedule.