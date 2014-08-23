Guernsey FC are beaten 3-1 by South Park at Footes Lane

Tony Vance's side play two home games over the Bank Holiday weekend

Guernsey FC's stuttering start to their second campaign in the Isthmian League Division One South continued as they lost 3-1 at home to South Park.

Chris Smith's penalty on eight minutes gave the mid-table visitors a good start before Kieran Lavery doubled their advantage on the hour.

Joe Jackson made sure the points would be going back on the plane with a third four minutes later.

Dominic Heaume pulled one back for the Green Lions with 15 minutes to go.

The defeat was Guernsey's second of the season for manager Tony Vance's side, and the first in a regular-season league game since they went down 2-1 to Walton and Hersham on 29 March.

The Green Lions will hope to regroup in time for their clash with East Grinstead Town at Footes Lane on Bank Holiday Monday.