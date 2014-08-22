Hearts: Former Aarhus left-back Adam Eckersley wins contract

Adam Eckersley made 18 appearances for Port Vale before heading for Denmark

Hearts have signed former Manchester United youth-team full-back Adam Eckersley after a successful trial.

The 28-year-old has spent the past four years with Danish top-flight club AGF Aarhus.

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson said: "He's got experience, a good grounding and is a great character.

"We watched a lot of him on video, spoke to various people about him and got good reports and he's impressed in the time he's spent with us."

Scotland Under-21 international Kevin McHattie is Hearts' first-choice left-back.

Neilson said: "It's great to get both cover and someone to challenge Kevin."

Eckersley, capped by England Under-18s, made a solitary first-team appearance while at Old Trafford, and had loan spells at Royal Antwerp, Brondby, Barnsley and Port Vale.

The latter resulted in a permanent move to the Valiants, but he switched to Horsens in the Danish top flight in 2008 before moving to Aarhus two years later.

He won the Danish First Division, the country's second tier, with both clubs.

"He works hard and wants to do well," said Neilson on Hearts' website.