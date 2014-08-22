Blackpool: Donervon Daniels extends loan spell to January

Donervon Daniels had previous loan spells at Tranmere and Gillingham

West Bromwich Albion defender Donervon Daniels will remain on loan at Blackpool until 2 January.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Albion, has started all three of the Seasiders' Championship matches in 2014-15.

Daniels originally joined the Lancashire side on a 28-day loan but that deal has now been extended.

"Getting game time week in, week out is really important for my development," he told the club website.

Blackpool are bottom of the table after starting the season with three defeats and go to Wigan on Saturday.