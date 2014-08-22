Fleetwood: Graham Alexander 'not getting carried away' by 100% start

Graham Alexander's Fleetwood host Chesterfield on Saturday

Manager Graham Alexander is staying calm about Fleetwood Town's impressive start to the League One season.

His side have continued the momentum from their play-off success last term, winning their first three league matches to sit top of the table.

"It's a long season and we're not getting carried away," the 42-year-old told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"But if we maintain this performance level into all of the other games, we know we'll be a force for anyone."

The former Scotland international continued: "The results have been a culmination of the performances. That's what we have to maintain because it's something you can control. Sometimes you can't control a result but you can control your performance and the players have done that so far."

Fleetwood's perfect start Fleetwood, who are playing in English football's third tier for the first time in their history, are the only team to have collected maximum points from their first three games in League One this season.

Victories over Crewe, Notts County and Scunthorpe have given the Cod Army maximum points from their opening three fixtures and they will hope to continue their 100% start against Chesterfield on Saturday.

Alexander is keen to attribute his team's early success to the efforts of his whole squad, although Jamie Proctor's goals have been key.

The 22-year-old, who was signed on a free transfer following his release by Crawley in June, has netted in all three league wins.

"We knew of his qualities and that's why we brought him to the club," said Alexander. "We knew he can score goals and lead the line.

"He didn't start the season - in the first game he came on at half-time and had a point to prove. I believe everyone's got a point to prove all of the time and I like players to have that mentality going into games because football's a competitive game.

"There have been a lot of individual performances that have been good, but my concern is the team and they've all added into the team's performance."