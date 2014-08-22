Patrick Bamford: Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka to wait

Karanka is keen on a move for Patrick Bamford, and already has Ken Omeruo on loan from Chelsea

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka said he will wait for a decision from Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford regarding a season-long loan deal.

Karanka admitted his interest in Bamford, 20, after Saturday's 1-0 Championship defeat by Leeds United.

Bamford had a loan spell at Boro's Championship rivals Derby last season, scoring eight goals in 23 games.

"We know he has other options which I understand as he is a very good player," Karanka told BBC Tees.

"But I want players here who want to be here, and if he decides on the last day he wants to come here it's because he wants to.

"Players need to be 100% focused on Middlesbrough when they are here. The club is working, I hope our last game has convinced him."

Bamford, who began his career as a scholar at Nottingham Forest, cost Chelsea a fee in the region of £1.5m when he joined in January 2012.

Bamford is yet to break through at Chelsea but has enjoyed spells at MK Dons and Derby

With little over a week before the transfer window closes on 1 September, Boro are hopeful of bringing the England Under-20 international to the Riverside.

However Karanka has already prepared for the potential scenario that the deal does not go through.

"We are working on other players because we need to have alternatives," he continued.

"I think the decision has to be made as soon as possible."