Hamilton manager in centre-half and winger search

Hamilton player-manager Alex Neil has played twice this season

Hamilton Accies player-manager Alex Neil would like to try to add a centre-back and a winger to his squad by the end of the month.

The summer transfer window is open until 23:00 BST on 1 September.

"I've got three excellent centre-backs, but my only concern is that, if I lose one of them, we're down to two," Neil told BBC Scotland.

"You never know what can happen with suspensions and stuff as the season wears on."

So far this summer, the South Lanarkshire club have brought in goalkeepers Michael McGovern and Darren Hill, defender Kieran MacDonald, midfielders Danny Redmond and Jack Simpson, and forward Dougie Imrie.

Neil thought "maybe a wide player as well" could add to the mix.

"You always need more attacking players going forward," he said.

Midfielder Tony Andreu is close to a return from injury with Hamilton

Accies' summer signings have helped Hamilton make an encouraging start to the Premiership campaign after gaining promotion through the play-offs at the end of last season.

After an opening day defeat by Inverness, Neil's men have gone on to beat St Mirren and St Johnstone.

"The most pleasing thing for me has been the performance," said the 33-year-old, who has featured in two of those three games.

"Sometimes you win games and you don't really deserve it and you're thinking that you've still got to improve.

"But I think the performance in the last two games merited the two wins.

"We showed that, if we play to our potential, we'll give teams a game in this league and hopefully that can continue."

Neil is delighted to have Tony Andreu at his disposal again after the influential French midfielder was side-lined with a knee injury at the start of the season.

Andreu, who scored 15 goals last season, came on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over St Johnstone and is in the squad to play against Partick Thistle.

"He played 90 minutes for the under-20s up at Inverness during the week," added Neil.

"And he's been training with the squad now for the best part of two weeks. It's just match sharpness and game fitness he needs now, but he's in good shape and not feeling his injury - that's completely gone now.

"The biggest thing that Tony brought to the team last year was his goals - 15 from the middle of the park was excellent and if he can add anywhere near that in the Premiership that would be great.

"But I've got the likes of Ali Crawford in there who's scoring goals for us, so there's real competition for places all over the team just now."