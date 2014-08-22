Swansea sign Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll on loan

Swansea City have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Queen's Park Rangers and new Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has also allowed Carroll out to gain experience.

Carroll will be available for selection for Saturday's Premier League game against Burnley at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea are without injured pair Leon Britton and Jay Fulton, so Carroll will boost their midfield options.

Carroll made 26 appearances for Rangers last season, as the Londoners won the Championship Play-Off final to return to the top flight.