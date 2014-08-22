Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says "sometimes you have to take risks" as the club closes in on signing Italian striker Mario Balotelli.

The former Swansea boss, who refused to talk about Balotelli, said he could not have taken a risk on a player when he joined Liverpool two years ago but can do now because he has created a "culture of performance" at Anfield.

Last season's Premier League runners-up face champions Manchester City at the Etihad on Monday.