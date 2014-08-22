Johnny Gorman: Southport sign Northern Ireland international

Johnny Gorman made one Premier League appearance for Wolves in 2012

Conference side Southport have signed Northern Ireland international Johnny Gorman following the winger's release by Leyton Orient.

The 21-year-old played just seven times for Orient last season, including against Southport in the FA Cup.

Gorman made his international debut for Northern Ireland as a 17-year-old and has won nine caps for his country.

He may feature as Martin Foyle's side look for their first win of the season against Altrincham on Saturday.