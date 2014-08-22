England women to play Germany in 'historic' Wembley fixture

England are eighth in the Fifa world rankings, six places lower than Germany

England women will play at the new Wembley for the first time when they face Germany on Sunday, 23 November.

The visit of the European champions will be the first time women's football has been played at the national stadium since the 2012 Olympic Games.

England coach Mark Sampson said: "It will be a historic milestone and platform for the women's game."

Sampson's side qualified for next year's Women's World Cup by beating Wales 4-0 in Cardiff on Thursday.

He added: "Everyone at the Football Association has worked really hard to give the team the opportunity to play at the home of football, and it's fantastic that we're getting the chance to do so."

England will travel to Germany - who are second in the world rankings - for a reverse fixture on a date yet to be confirmed.