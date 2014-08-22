Ephraim Mashaba names first South Africa squad

New South Africa coach Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba has selected his first squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana travel to face Sudan on 5 September and host African champions Nigeria 5 days later.

Ajax midfielder Thulani Serero is a surprise omission from the 25-man group, while Siphiwe Tshabalala and Bernard Parker are injured.

Rivaldo Coetzee, 17, is in despite only six appearances for Ajax Cape Town.

Masahaba said: "It is very interesting to select the national team players, but there is also the difficult side of it, especially at this level where there are several very good players in different positions. There is huge talent in this country.

"The young players we have selected as part of a long-term vision.

"But we also looked at current form, and some players are unfortunate not to be part of the squad because they are talented but they don't have the momentum yet as the league has just started."

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Senzo Meyiwa (Orlando Pirates), Dumisani Msibi (Supersport United)

Defenders: Anele Ngcongca (Racing Genk - Belgium), Ayabulela Magqwaka (Ajax Cape Town), Sibusiso Khumalo (Supersport United), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), Buhlebuyeza Mkhwanazi (Bidvest Wits), Erick Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabo Matlaba (Orlando Pirates), Rivaldo Coetzee (Ajax Cape Town), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Bidvest Wits), Oupa Manyisa (Orlando Pirates), Andile Jali (KV Oostende - Belgium), Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers - England), Ayanda Patosi (FC Lokeren - Belgium), Mandla Masango (Kaizer Chiefs), Keagan Dolly (Ajax Cape Town), Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Twente - Netherlands)

Strikers: Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth - England), Bongani Ndulula (Amazulu), Bonginkosi Ntuli (Mamelodi Sundowns), David Zulu (Chippa United)