Torquay sign Bournemouth's Josh Wakefield on a month's loan

Torquay United have signed AFC Bournemouth youngster Josh Wakefield on a month's loan.

The midfielder, 20, played three times as a substitute for the Cherries first team in League One.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Welling and had a month on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge in November 2012, but did not play.

He is the third Bournemouth player to come to Torquay on loan since Chris Hargreaves took over as manager.

