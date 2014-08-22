Adam Cunnington: Cambridge striker signs for Bristol Rovers

Adam Cunnington was part of the Cambridge team that won promotion through the Conference play-offs last season.

Bristol Rovers have signed Cambridge United striker Adam Cunnington on a three-month loan deal.

The 26-year-old helped Cambridge win promotion from the Conference last season with eight goals in 26 games and has played three times this season.

"We are very pleased to welcome Adam," Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told the club website.

"He is a proven goalscorer at this level, which is just what we need to link up with the strikers we have."

During the 2012-13 Conference season, Cunnington was the league's second top goalscorer with 21 goals for Tamworth.