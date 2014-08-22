Nick Arnold - Woking sign former Reading defender

Arnold came through the youth system at Reading before signing his first professional deal in 2011

Conference side Woking have signed former Reading defender Nick Arnold.

The 21-year-old free agent, who first signed professional terms with the Royals in 2011, failed to make a senior appearance for the club before being released in the summer.

Arnold spent last season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, making 33 appearances for the League Two side.

He joins on a permanent deal a day after winger Chris Arthur, 24, arrived on a month's loan from AFC Wimbledon.

Former Queens Park Rangers man Arthur, who played 28 matches in all competitions for the Dons last term, made his only appearances so far this season as a substitute in their 3-1 League Cup loss to MK Dons.

Both players are set to make their Woking debuts at Welling United on Saturday.