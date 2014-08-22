Jon Nouble: Welling United sign Dagenham striker on loan

Welling currently lie 23rd in the Conference

Welling United have signed Dagenham striker Jon Nouble on a month's loan.

The 18-year-old, who signed his first professional contract with the League Two side in April, has made just one senior appearance for the club.

Elsewhere, Dagenham midfielder Sean Shields has returned to St Albans on a two-month loan.

The 22-year-old has made 14 appearance for the Daggers since moving from the Conference South side in January 2013, but is yet to feature this season.